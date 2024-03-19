KBR Receives BSIT Subcontract for Air Force Human Performance Optimization Support; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has received a 10-year subcontract from Bering Straits Information Technologies to deliver human performance optimization services for the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command.

Under the subcontract, KBR said Monday it will enhance the physical and cognitive performance, reduce occupational injury rates, expedite return-to-duty procedures and ensure the combat readiness of military personnel globally.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Bering Straits Information Technologies and the U.S. Air Force on this crucial mission to elevate military readiness to unprecedented heights,” said Byron Bright , president of U.S. government solutions at KBR and a Wash100 awardee.