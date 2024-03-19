in Contract Awards, News

KBR Receives BSIT Subcontract for Air Force Human Performance Optimization Support; Byron Bright Quoted

Byron Bright
KBR Receives BSIT Subcontract for Air Force Human Performance Optimization Support; Byron Bright Quoted
Byron Bright, President, Government Solutions US,, KBR

KBR has received a 10-year subcontract from Bering Straits Information Technologies to deliver human performance optimization services for the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command.

Under the subcontract, KBR said Monday it will enhance the physical and cognitive performance, reduce occupational injury rates, expedite return-to-duty procedures and ensure the combat readiness of military personnel globally.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Bering Straits Information Technologies and the U.S. Air Force on this crucial mission to elevate military readiness to unprecedented heights,” said Byron Bright, president of U.S. government solutions at KBR and a Wash100 awardee.

Previously, BSIT secured a spot on a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide HPO services for clients across the Air Force and the Department of Defense.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Bering Straits Information TechnologiesBSITByron Brightcontract awardGovconHPOHuman Performance OptimizationKBRsubcontractU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Apple Eyes Google's Gemini AI Engine for New iPhone Software Features
Apple Eyes Google’s Gemini AI Engine for New iPhone Software Features
John McNiff Appointed Vice President, SDA Business General Manager at Iridium Communications
John McNiff Appointed Vice President, SDA Business General Manager at Iridium; Scott Scheimreif Quoted