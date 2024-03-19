in Executive Moves, News

John McNiff Appointed Vice President, SDA Business General Manager at Iridium; Scott Scheimreif Quoted

John McNiff Appointed Vice President, SDA Business General Manager at Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications has hired John McNiff as vice president and general manager of the company’s Space Development Agency business, bringing to the role over three decades of professional experience.

The appointment went into effect on Feb. 5, the satellite communications company said Monday.

McNiff had been part of Iridium before, serving as a senior product manager from 1996 through 1999. Since then, the has held various leadership roles across the industry, including at Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and ManTech.

Most recently, McNiff was part of the federal business of software company Microsoft, where, before returning to Iridium, he served as vice president. In that capacity, he oversaw the delivery of products and services to national security customers.

Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium, touted McNiff’s experience and expertise, saying these “will help turbocharge Iridium’s SDA operations.”

Scheimreif also said he and his organization are glad at McNiff’s return, saying, “We look forward to his leadership in driving smooth SDA operations and continued success.”

Written by Aidan Daly

