in Artificial Intelligence, News

NVIDIA Announces New Superchip for AI Workloads

nvidia logo/www.nvidia.com
NVIDIA Announces New Superchip for AI Workloads
GB200 Grace Blackwell, superchip

NVIDIA has unveiled the GB200 Grace Blackwell superchip.

Powered by six new technologies, the platform works to enable organizations to build and run real-time generative artificial intelligence, NVIDIA said Monday.

The first of the six technologies underpinning the superchip are Blackwell-architecture GPUs called the B200. Manufactured using TSMC’s 4NP process, a B200 GPU comprises two-reticle limit GPU dies connected by a chip-to-chip link with a bandwidth of 10 Terabytes per second.

The second key technology is the fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink, which links a pair of B200 GPUs with the NVIDIA Grace CPU. Combined, these three processing units make up a GB200 Grace Blackwell superchip.

The four other technologies that underpin the GB200 are a second-generation Transformer Engine; a dedicated reliability, availability and serviceability engine; advanced confidential computing capabilities that work to secure AI models; and a dedicated decompression engine.

Blackwell is expected to be adopted by numerous organizations, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, Amazon Web Services and Oracle.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

artificial intelligenceAWSBlackwellcloud infrastructuregenerative AIGovconlarge language modelMicrosoftNVIDIAOracle

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Xage Security Services Now Available Through Four Inc.’s GSA Schedule; Matthew Heideman Quoted
Xage Security Services Now Available Through Four Inc.’s GSA Schedule; Matthew Heideman Quoted
Iron Mountain Government Solutions' Melissa Carson on Cloud-Based Intelligent Document Processing Tools
Iron Mountain Government Solutions’ Melissa Carson on Cloud-Based Intelligent Document Processing Tools