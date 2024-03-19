Apple Eyes Google’s Gemini AI Engine for New iPhone Software Features

Apple is reportedly in discussion with Google to license and build the latter’s Gemini engine, a set of generative artificial intelligence models, into new iPhone software features, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The negotiations come as Apple prepares new generative AI capabilities for the next version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 18, including functions for writing essays and creating images based on simple prompts.

Apple has been testing its own large language model called Ajax and trying out a basic generative AI tool referred to as Apple GPT. However, these tools are still in the early stages and lag behind tools from Google and other rival companies, making a partnership a better option to incorporate generative AI into the upcoming iPhone features, the report said.

Gemini is a generative AI chatbot that serves as a mobile assistant to users looking to advance their work creativity and productivity.