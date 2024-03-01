HII Wraps Up Initial Sea Trials of Attack Submarine USS New Jersey

HII ’s Newport News Shipbuilding division has finished the initial sea trials for the Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Jersey .

The trials, spanning several days, included testing the boat’s systems and components, submerging the vessel for the first time as well as executing high-speed maneuvers both on the surface and while submerged, HII said Thursday.

The New Jersey is the first submarine to be designed with modifications for gender integration. It will undergo further testing before its delivery to the U.S. Navy.