Space Force Begins Market Research for Contracted Operations & Training Support Requirement

Seal of the United States Space Force by United States Space Force licensed under CC0

The U.S. Space Force has started soliciting information from industry as it works to determine the acquisition strategy for a new contract vehicle to support training and operations across the Space Operations Command’s portfolio of missions.

For the operations requirement, the SpOC’s Space Acquisitions and Integration Office wants crew support in several mission areas, including space domain awareness, missile warning and defense, military satellite communications, intelligence and orbital warfare, according to a request for information published Wednesday.

Under the training requirement, the contractor should perform various duties such as curriculum development, mission assurance, program instruction and administrative training support tasks across the SpOC portfolio.

Training could encompass initial qualification training, advanced training, mission qualification training and currency or continuation training.

Interested stakeholders should also respond to several RFI questions, including their insights on a plan to award a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, recommendations for the ideal performance period and background and experience in providing similar services.

Responses are due Jan. 29.