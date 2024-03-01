in Contract Awards, News

Viasat Receives Contract From Northrop to Help Enhance Air Force Internet Connectivity

Viasat Receives Contract From Northrop to Help Enhance Air Force Internet Connectivity
Viasat has secured a four-year contract from Northrop Grumman to provide a company-built satellite system in support of a U.S. Air Force initiative that seeks to connect commercial space internet services for military users.

As part of the deal, Viasat said Thursday it will supply its ViaSat-3 Satellite Communications Network to facilitate high-bandwidth satellite internet connectivity on existing aircraft or ground vehicles for the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet Call 003 program.

Moreover, the agreement involves integrating the ViaSat-3 modem into Northrop’s open systems processors and antenna systems.

ViaSat-3 is a compact and lightweight modem that serves as an embeddable module capable of seamlessly integrating with multiple mission systems.

Written by Kacey Roberts

