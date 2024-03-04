ARKA President Andreas Nonnenmacher Clinches 1st Wash100 Win

Executive Mosaic is pleased to name Andreas Nonnenmacher, president of ARKA Group, to its 2024 Wash100 list for driving defense innovation and for spearheading ARKA’s integration and growth efforts. This marks Nonnenmacher’s first year of Wash100 recognition.

“Andreas’ work at the intersection of national security, defense, space and technology is driving forward innovation in the public sector and helping government customers stay at the forefront of tech advancements. We’re proud to have Andreas and his exciting vision for the future of ARKA included in our Wash100 list for the first time,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“As ARKA continues to grow, we’re honored to be recognized for our work supporting national security space and technology,” commented Nonnenmacher on his win. “To be among such an inspiring class of honorees is both exciting and humbling. I’m proud to lead such a dedicated team and bring world class solutions to our customers and the nation. It may be my name on the award, but this is a recognition of the entire ARKA team’s great work and our bright future.”

Nonnenmacher was tapped to lead ARKA in 2020 after AMERGINT Technologies Holdings’ acquisition of RTX’s space-based optics business and Danbury Mission Technologies. During his time as president of ARKA, Nonnenmacher has spearheaded the company’s transformation through the acquisitions of AMERGINT, Danbury Mission Technologies, The Stratagem Group, Tethers Unlimited and Lumacron Technology.

Prior to joining ARKA, Nonnenmacher served as vice president and general manager at RTX. He also previously held the role of vice president of ISR & Space Systems at Collins Aerospace, in which he was responsible for developing the business strategy and leading the division’s program portfolio.

