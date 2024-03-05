Bob Hughes to Succeed Mike Corkery as Deltek President & CEO

Bob Hughes, chief customer and strategy officer at UKG, will succeed Mike Corkery as president and CEO of Deltek on April 10 as part of a company leadership succession plan.

Corkery, after having led Deltek for over a decade, will move to its parent company, Roper Technologies, and serve a full-time operating group executive role, the Herndon, Virginia-based provider of enterprise software and information offerings said Tuesday.

Hughes will utilize his more than two decades of industry experience, with a focus on enterprise software, to drive the continued growth and development of Deltek. His career includes time serving in leadership positions at software companies Kronos and Blackbaud. The incoming Deltek chief executive was also a U.S. Navy submarine officer before joining the private sector.

Corkery, on the other hand, will be responsible for coaching and guiding Deltek and other Roper businesses.

Commenting on the executive moves, Roper President and CEO Neil Hunn said, “Focusing 100 percent of Mike’s time on his operating Group Executive responsibilities is part of our long-term succession planning. These changes ensure a smooth leadership transition for Deltek while enabling continued strong performance across the business.”