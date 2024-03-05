MuleSoft’s David Egts Recommends API Management to Public Sector Entities Adopting AI

Public sector organizations that are cautiously treading toward artificial intelligence adoption should consider application programming interface management tools to familiarize themselves with the technology until they become comfortable with full integration, said David Egts, chief technology officer for MuleSoft’s public sector field.

In an interview on Digital First Magazine, Egts discussed the urgency of implementing trust-by-design principles in software design amid growing AI adoption in the public sector.

The quality of AI platform design impacts the level of government customer service and trust. APIs can ensure trustworthy data sharing despite the use of AI in public and private sector systems, Egts stated.

“An effective AI strategy needs to make AI easy for government agencies to use. Otherwise, policies will be circumvented to get work done,” Egts said. “Government agencies need to adopt APIs to better unlock their data for use by AI and other applications, and have the data governance needed to establish guardrails.”

The Potomac Officers Club is all set for its 5th Annual AI Summit on March 21. Meet and network with government officials from CIA, Department of Homeland Security, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and other government and private enterprises. Register now.