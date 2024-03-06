in Executive Moves, News

Danny Polidi Joins Galorath as Practice Principal for Hardware & Systems Engineering; Matt McDonald Quoted

Galorath logo
Danny Polidi Joins Galorath as Practice Principal for Hardware & Systems Engineering; Matt McDonald Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Danny Polidi, a digital engineering executive with government contracting experience, has joined cost estimation and analysis company Galorath as a practice principal for hardware and systems engineering.

In this role, he will oversee the development and implementation of transformational engineering tools designed to support the workforce development and cost optimization goals of commercial and public sector clients, Galorath said Tuesday.

Matt McDonald, president of Galorath Services and vice president of Galorath, said Polidi brings extensive engineering expertise to his new role, which entails leading the company’s communities of practice.

“I look forward to collaborating with him on developing and delivering innovative digital engineering solutions, positively impacting our clients’ missions,” McDonald said.

Before joining Galorath, Polidi was a staff engineer in the electronics division of Northrop Grumman.

He also held management and product development roles at RTX, NanoMetrics, REMEC and Space Systems Loral.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Danny Polidiexecutive moveGalorathGovconMatt McDonaldNorthropRTX

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

SAIC Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Aras to Enhance Digital Engineering Ecosystem
SAIC Partners With Aras to Enhance Digital Engineering Ecosystem
Accenture Seeks to Help Clients Meet AI Training Needs Through LearnVantage Program
Accenture Seeks to Help Clients Meet AI Training Needs Through LearnVantage Program