Danny Polidi Joins Galorath as Practice Principal for Hardware & Systems Engineering; Matt McDonald Quoted

Danny Polidi, a digital engineering executive with government contracting experience, has joined cost estimation and analysis company Galorath as a practice principal for hardware and systems engineering.

In this role, he will oversee the development and implementation of transformational engineering tools designed to support the workforce development and cost optimization goals of commercial and public sector clients, Galorath said Tuesday.

Matt McDonald, president of Galorath Services and vice president of Galorath, said Polidi brings extensive engineering expertise to his new role, which entails leading the company’s communities of practice.

“I look forward to collaborating with him on developing and delivering innovative digital engineering solutions, positively impacting our clients’ missions,” McDonald said.

Before joining Galorath, Polidi was a staff engineer in the electronics division of Northrop Grumman.

He also held management and product development roles at RTX, NanoMetrics, REMEC and Space Systems Loral.