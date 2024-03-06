Accenture Seeks to Help Clients Meet AI Training Needs Through LearnVantage Program

Accenture has launched a program designed to help government and industry leaders identify skills gaps as well as reskill and upskill their workforces in data, artificial intelligence and other technologies by providing comprehensive tech learning and training services.

The company said Tuesday it will invest $1 billion over three years in the Accenture LearnVantage program, which will work with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and other tech partners to offer generative AI content, cloud certifications and technology training to their clients.

“The rapid rise of generative AI has grown our clients’ need for training and upskilling their people in cloud, data and AI as they build their digital core, which is essential for reinvention,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage.

In addition to tech learning programs, Accenture LearnVantage will provide predesigned technology academies, managed services, nanodegrees, ecosystem learning certification services and certified online programs as well as collaborate with other learning partners, such as Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight and Workera.

“We are passionate about helping our clients become ‘talent creators’—with people at the center of their reinvention using technology, data and AI—and a critical part of that is investing in industry-specific training and technology skills development,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture.

Accenture has agreed to buy Udacity to help meet the training needs of its clients.

With the transaction, Accenture will welcome more than 230 Udacity professionals as part of its LearnVantage business and gain access to Udacity’s scalable learning technology and expert services.