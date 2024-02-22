Raft Founder & CEO Shubhi Mishra Offers Recommendations on Data Engineering for Federal Agencies

Government agencies should resist the urge to make a one-size-fits-all solution for their data engineering infrastructure because they cannot control information from end to end, said Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of data consulting firm Raft.

In an interview on the Defense Mavericks podcast, she recommended that the Department of Defense implement adaptable and flexible data platforms to accommodate its unique information infrastructure.

Mishra, one of the inductees into the 2024 Wash100, stressed that Raft and similar companies exist to support federal agencies in enhancing their data management capabilities, and that is why it is important to establish mutual trust.

She also advised organizations to make sure their data engineering foundation is strong before focusing on machine learning layering. Agencies should first learn to think outside the box about their team’s specific needs before choosing software platforms.