CGI Federal Awarded STRATCOM Contract for Advanced Data Integration Services; Stephanie Mango Quoted

CGI‘s government-focused business arm will perform advanced data integration services over a five-year period to support U.S. Strategic Command operations.

CGI Federal said Wednesday it was awarded a contract for the development and maintenance of hardware, systems and software comprising the Global Data Integration environment of STRATCOM.

Working at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, CGI Federal teams will aim to broaden the command’s operations, scope and capabilities as well as increase its resilience through the implementation of data fusion and transformation platforms.

Stephanie Mango, president of CGI Federal and a two-time Wash100 awardee, underscored the importance of data in STRATCOM’s mission and highlighted the company’s work to help the command enhance defense capabilities and support the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

The GDI framework, a key JADC2 component, makes delivery of global situational awareness and decision-making capabilities possible by enabling the integration of multiple domains.

Also commenting on the new work, Horace Blackman, senior vice president and business unit lead for defense, intelligence and space at CGI, said, “USSTRATCOM’s vital defense mission demands innovative, proven solutions and an approach that views data as a strategic enabler.”