Torch.AI Offers New Pre-Trained Data Processing Capabilities for Government Customers

TorchAI/ PRNewswire
Torch.AI Offers New Pre-Trained Data Processing Capabilities for Government Customers
Nexus software

Torch.AI is expanding its artificial intelligence-powered data infrastructure software offering with the addition of new pre-trained capabilities designed to help federal agencies automate large-scale data processing.

Nexus is a modular data infrastructure software that enables a multi-patented approach to data processing, analysis and knowledge creation, Torch.AI said Thursday.

The software allows government customers to automate the ingestion and processing of unstructured and multi-modal data.

“This expansion opens the door for engaging with customers on brand new defense and national security use cases, all thanks to the vision and perseverance of our talented engineering team,” said Jon Kramer, chief technology officer at Torch.AI.

“These new products serve as a source for inspiration for how we can advance the conversation with our customers and create insight for applying AI tools to help protect our nation,” said Bob Owens, Torch.AI’s chief delivery officer and president of enterprise AI solutions.

In August 2022, the Department of Defense selected the Nexus software for the System for Insider Threat Hindrance platform.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

