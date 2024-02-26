Navy Awards 8 Positions on $226M Surface Vessel Maintenance Multiple-Award Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded eight companies positions on a potential $226.2 million contract for the maintenance, repair and alteration of surface ships and U.S. government waterborne vessels homeported in the state of Hawaii.

The multiple-award Surface Vessel Maintenance indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year base ordering period and an optional term of five years and covers the procurement of any materials in support of maintenance and repair work, according to an award notice published Friday on SAM.gov.

Typical repair efforts include management, engineering, planning, quality control, shipboard and off-ship production and component testing and trials, according to a solicitation notice published in June.

The vendor will also perform shipfitting types of work, sheet metalwork, welding, pipefitting, electrical installation, rigging, painting, insulation, repair and testing of electronic equipment and woodworking.

The awardees are: