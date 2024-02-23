in Contract Awards, News

CACI Wins DISA Contract for Engineering & Technical Support Services

CACI has received a potential five-year, $38.5 million contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency for the provision of systems engineering and technical assistance services.

The Department of Defense said Thursday DISA conducted a competitive online solicitation for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and received three bids.

Under the award, the company will provide technical/engineering, logistics, readiness, business and program management support for the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications Tactical, Project Manager Mission Command.

The contract features a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods. Contract work will be carried out at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

Written by Kacey Roberts

