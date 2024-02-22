Verizon Demos Communications Capabilities for Las Vegas First Responders; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

City officials in Las Vegas joined Verizon executives to witness a demonstration of deployable assets and other capabilities designed to improve communications among first responders and other public safety personnel during large events like the Super Bowl, according to an article published Wednesday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Verizon has invested millions and millions of dollars in infrastructure so that the millions of people coming into this beautiful city every year can enjoy fantastic coverage,” said Maggie Hallbach, president of Verizon Frontline. “We prepare with the planning committees two years in advance.”

Hallbach, who is also senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, cited the importance of effective communication among first responders and highlighted the company’s Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response platform, which she described as the company’s “Swiss Army Knife” of technical capabilities.

THOR is a ruggedized vehicle that operates as a private 5G network and as a multiaccess edge computing capability designed to provide communications and situational awareness for first responders, according to the Verizon Public Sector executive.

“We’ve actually done a tremendous amount of planning and preparation with tabletop exercises, with joint planning exercises. And we actually have Verizon resources manning the emergency management centers so that we can be on the ground, shoulder to shoulder in constant communication,” stated Hallbach.