Booz Allen EVP Steve Escaravage Recognized With 3rd Wash100 Award for Driving AI, Tech Innovation Investments

Steve Escaravage, an executive vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, was inducted into Executive Mosaic’s 2024 class of Wash100 honorees for his distinctive artificial intelligence leadership and technology innovation push.

The award marks the third consecutive year that Escaravage was recognized alongside other impactful government contracting executives and government leaders.

“Steve is a visionary operational technologist forcefully driving and enabling Booz Allen’s pursuit of clear market dominance and the practical adoption and implementation of AI in defense of our nation. So, it’s no wonder that he’s responsible for leading Booz Allen’s investments in AI technologies and applications from edge AI to quantum information science, and he’s an eminently deserving Wash100 winner,” remarked Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the iconic Wash100 Award.

As the senior leader in the analytics practice and AI business of Booz Allen, Escaravage drives the delivery of data science, machine learning and AI offerings to customers and spearheads the development of analytics strategy and vision.

The executive was earlier tapped by Executive Mosaic to lead its 4×24 Artificial Intelligence Group, which comprises AI experts, thought leaders and decision makers across the GovCon space.

“AI presents historic potential to improve our nation’s federal agencies and missions. I am excited to collaborate with industry and government leaders to explore this technology and collectively conceive pathways for accelerated adoption,” said Escaravage, welcoming his appointment as group chair while underscoring AI’s potential.

In the past year, Escaravage backed Booz Allen’s strategic investment in Second Front Systems, a software company that develops the Game Warden DevSecOps Platform for enabling non-traditional vendors and technology providers to streamline the delivery of products and services to defense and government clients.

“The Game Warden Platform not only accelerates software delivery across our portfolio, but it unlocks an entire ecosystem of promising software products and capabilities that have been out of reach of operational programs and users,” noted Escaravage.

Latent AI is another recipient of Booz Allen’s strategic investment. The machine learning operations company was tapped by the former to assist the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office in the development and implementation of ML and AI models at the tactical edge.

“Latent AI technology enables ML models to be placed on small form factor chipsets and into end-user devices that can provide warfighters with results in constrained environments and in real-time, giving them a decided tactical advantage,” said the Booz Allen EVP.

Aside from leading Booz Allen’s investments in AI technologies and applications, Escaravage also actively advocates for DOD’s backing of dual-use technology companies. That support, in addition to harnessing the power of capital markets, could spur the acceleration of emerging tech development and ensure the U.S. maintains its edge against neer-peers, according to the executive.

In an opinion piece Escaravage co-wrote with Adam Hammer of Roadrunner Venture Studios, the two underscored the need for the U.S. national security organizations to boost private industry partnerships and utilize the power of capital markets to remain competitive.

“The U.S. is unparalleled when it comes to innovation and the government can continue apace through increased focus on technology adhering to legal norms and rewarding actual results,” noted Escaravage and Hammer.

As the new year progresses, Executive Mosaic anticipates Escaravage’s continued AI leadership and its impact on federal government missions and operations.

