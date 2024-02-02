TSA Unveils Plan for Follow-On Network Equipment, Maintenance Support Contract

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration plans to launch a competition for a follow-on contract to continue to provide network and telecommunications equipment, licensing and maintenance services in support of existing and emerging requirements.

TSA expects to issue a solicitation by June 14 and award the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity recompete contract by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to a notice published Thursday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

According to the notice, TSA’s network infrastructure requires annual hardware failure protection, technical support, licensing, vulnerability patches, bug fixes and maintenance support. The agency’s devices also require replacement or upgrades to provide a secure network and ensure compliance with the Federal Information Security Management Act.

TSA’s existing IDIQ contract used for procuring specified switches, routers and other hardware is set to expire in 2025. Akira Technologies is the incumbent contractor.

The proposed follow-on award has an estimated value of $50 million to $100 million, according to APFS.

Contract work will occur in Springfield, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Sept. 22, 2029.