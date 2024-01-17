Booz Allen Invests in 2F to Speed Government Adoption of Critical Applications; Steve Escaravage Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton announced a strategic investment in Second Front Systems through Booz Allen Ventures.

The strategic investment supports and powers 2F’s Game Warden DevSecOps Platform, a tool that configures, secures and deploys Impact Level 1-7 accreditations for companies to deliver software to U.S. government customers, including the Department of Defense, Booz Allen said Tuesday.

Julie McPherson, executive vice president at Booz Allen and head of its Digital Solutions business, said 2F’s offering works to streamline government accreditation and adoption of new software applications, accelerating a process that would otherwise typically take two years and cost up to $2 million.

The investment in 2F is also in support of Booz Allen’s Chief Technology Office and Digital Battlespace Platform missions. Steve Escaravage, executive vice president at Booz Allen and Wash100 awardee, noted, “The Game Warden Platform not only accelerates software delivery across our portfolio, but it unlocks an entire ecosystem of promising software products and capabilities that have been out of reach of operational programs and users.”

For his part, 2F CEO Tyler Sweatt said on LinkedIn that Booz Allen’s investment presents a “[tremendous] opportunity to collaborate and scale the impact of commercial software on national security.”