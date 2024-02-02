BAE Hands Over New Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant to Marine Corps

BAE Systems is poised to commence vehicle testing activities after delivering to the U.S. Marine Corps the first production representative test vehicle of the amphibious combat vehicle 30-millimeter cannon variant.

The aerospace company said Thursday it will continue to collaborate with the service branch and the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering over the next 15 months to test and demonstrate the PRTV during a Fleet Marine Force event in southern California.

ACV-30 features a remote turret system that frees up space compared to traditional turreted cannons, improving overall mobility as well as providing more room for transporting troops and equipment.

The vehicle marks the third variant within the ACV family of vehicles, which BAE has been producing since being selected as the prime contractor for the program in 2018.