in News

BAE Hands Over New Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant to Marine Corps

Amphibious Combat Vehicle 30mm Cannon/BAE Systems
BAE Hands Over New Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant to Marine Corps
Amphibious Combat, Vehicle 30mm Cannon

BAE Systems is poised to commence vehicle testing activities after delivering to the U.S. Marine Corps the first production representative test vehicle of the amphibious combat vehicle 30-millimeter cannon variant.

The aerospace company said Thursday it will continue to collaborate with the service branch and the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering over the next 15 months to test and demonstrate the PRTV during a Fleet Marine Force event in southern California.

ACV-30 features a remote turret system that frees up space compared to traditional turreted cannons, improving overall mobility as well as providing more room for transporting troops and equipment.

The vehicle marks the third variant within the ACV family of vehicles, which BAE has been producing since being selected as the prime contractor for the program in 2018. 

BAE collaborated with Iveco Defence Vehicles and Kongsberg in the development of the weapon system.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

acv-30amphibious combat vehicleBAE SystemsGovconIveco Defence VehiclesKongsbergproduction representative test vehiclePRTVU.S. Marine Corps

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

General Atomics Demonstrates SUAS Launch Capability From Avenger Unmanned Aircraft
General Atomics Demonstrates SUAS Launch Capability From Avenger Unmanned Aircraft
Raytheon to Develop Multi-Chip Package Under NSTXL Deal
Raytheon to Develop Multi-Chip Package Under NSTXL Deal