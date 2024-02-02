Raytheon to Develop Multi-Chip Package Under NSTXL Deal

An RTX subsidiary is set to collaborate with industry partners for the development of a new technology that could enhance sensor capabilities across ground, maritime and airborne domains under a $20 million National Security Technology Accelerator contract.

RTX said Thursday Raytheon will package commercial devices from partners like AMD to assemble a next-generation multi-chip package capable of transforming radio frequency energy into digital information with more bandwidth and higher data rates.

The integration process involves incorporating chiplets from partners onto a Raytheon-built interposer via the latter’s 3D universal packaging domestic silicon manufacturing process in Lompoc, California.

The contract was secured through the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems contract vehicle overseen by NSTXL.