General Atomics Demonstrates SUAS Launch Capability From Avenger Unmanned Aircraft

An Advanced Air-Launched Effects platform was released from an MQ-20 Avenger unmanned aircraft system while in flight during a demonstration conducted at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah in November last year.

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business said Thursday that the launch capped a series of demo activities of the A2LE platform, which covered not only flight but also manufacturing and structural testing.

The company describes the A2LE as “a low-risk, low-cost, tailorable solution that bring affordable mass to the warfighter.” The small unmanned aircraft system features a modular payload capability, allowing for the accommodation of various mission requirements.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. partnered with Divergent Technologies to develop the A2LE, which was produced using additive manufacturing and the Divergent Adaptive Production System.

GA-ASI vice president of Advanced Programs Mike Atwood said the demo showcases the fusion of his company’s capabilities with that of Divergent, “paving the way for continued maturation of affordable, modular SUAS platforms that can be tailored to meet warfighter needs at a fraction of the cost and lead time of currently fielded systems.”