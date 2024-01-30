in News, Space

SSC Picks Northrop Grumman Technology as Preferred In-space Refueling Standard

Northrop logo Photo by: USPTO licensed under CC BY
Passive Refueling Module

The Space Systems Command chose Northrop Grumman’s Passive Refueling Module as the first preferred refueling standard for its satellites.

Northrop said Monday that the system is a result of its agreement with SSC and the Defense Innovation Unit and is part of the Geosynchronous Auxiliary Support Tanker contract.

PRM was selected by SSC based on design maturity and technical viability, which could be the basis for the interface of future satellites. It will be flown on an operational mission through robotic vehicle designed by its subsidiary, SpaceLogistics.

“On-orbit refueling will enable spacecraft to continue maneuvering to engage threats, avoid debris and extend the life of satellites,” SpaceLogistics President Rob Hauge remarked. “We continue to collaborate with SSC and other government customers to mature in-space refueling capabilities.”

