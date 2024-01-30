in Contract Awards, News

ICF to Evaluate Chemical Risk Exposure Under 3 EPA Task Orders

ICF Logo/LinkedIn
Task order awards

ICF has received three task orders cumulatively worth $33 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the assessment of chemical exposure risks to human health and the environment.

The first, second and third task orders are individually valued at $22 million, $8 million, and $3 million, respectively, the Virginia-based company said Monday.

Under the first task order, ICF will process data and streamline systematic review processes. In the second task, the company will assess chemical exposures based on systematic reviews. For the last task, ICF will oversee the systematic review of data from multiple databases.

The awards were issued via the Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics Mission Support indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

Each of the contracts has a one-year base period and four one-year options.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Written by Kacey Roberts

