Leidos Secures ARPA-H Systems Development, IT Support Contract; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos will provide the National Institutes of Health’s Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health with information technology support, development, design and implementation services under a three-year contract.

The contract, awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services, has a one-year base term and two option years and includes the delivery of scalable systems in support of ARPA-H’s mission, Leidos said Monday.

“We are thrilled to work with ARPA-H building the infrastructure and capabilities necessary to drive biomedical breakthroughs and groundbreaking health discoveries,” said Liz Porter, president of the health and civil sector at Leidos.

Porter added that the company will leverage its expertise in delivering health platforms to help ARPA-H improve health outcomes and address the most pressing challenges facing society.