ManTech Gains Access to Trust Stamp’s AI-Powered Identity Authentication Technology

ManTech and Trust Stamp are combining their capabilities to create a privacy-first identity management technology powered by artificial intelligence.

Trust Stamp announced Monday that it entered into a teaming agreement to integrate its Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token into ManTech’s analytics and other product offerings.

The Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token uses AI to generate probabilistic zero knowledge proof, analyzing digital identities without the risk of data breaches.

Trust Stamp originated as a signature portfolio company of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Advanced Technology Development Center. ATDC marked its first collaboration with a government systems integrator in September 2023, when it partnered with ManTech to help float cybersecurity and emerging technology startups.

“Trust Stamp’s privacy-first technology has many use cases for the federal government and its implementation within ManTech’s product offering is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate adoption,” Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack remarked.