Small Business Firm DSC-EMI II Books $76M Navy Deal for Naval Base Ventura County Support

DSC-EMI II, a North Carolina-based government contractor, has secured a potential $76.4 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to provide base operating support services for Naval Base Ventura County in California.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest conducted a competitive procurement process for the award and received six bids, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

At the time of the award, approximately $8.4 million from fiscal 2024 BOS budget as well as sustainment, restoration and modernization funds will be obligated.

The BOS contract has seven option years and a six-month option. NBVC support work is scheduled to continue through August 2032.