Kyounghoon Kang Appointed General Dynamics NASSCO VP of Operations Support

Kyounghoon Kang, a 15-year General Dynamics NASSCO veteran, has been named vice president of operations support at the San Diego, California-headquartered shipbuilding company, according to a recently published LinkedIn post.

He assumed the role after serving as director of outfitting at NASSCO and managing the company’s on-ground activities for nearly 10 years.

Kang started his career at the General Dynamics subsidiary in October 2008 as a manager overseeing the safety, quality, schedule and cost of block pre-outfitting, block blast and paint and grand blocking activities.

Before that, he was a shipbuilding consultant advancing shipyards on strategy, cost improvement, optimized facility enhancement and organizational structures.

He served as a pre-outfit manager at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding from 2002 to 2006.