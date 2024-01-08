in Executive Moves, News

Kyounghoon Kang Appointed General Dynamics NASSCO VP of Operations Support

Kyounghoon Kang / LinkedIn
Kyounghoon Kang Appointed General Dynamics NASSCO VP of Operations Support
Kyounghoon Kang, Vice President, General Dynamics NASSCO

Kyounghoon Kang, a 15-year General Dynamics NASSCO veteran, has been named vice president of operations support at the San Diego, California-headquartered shipbuilding company, according to a recently published LinkedIn post.

He assumed the role after serving as director of outfitting at NASSCO and managing the company’s on-ground activities for nearly 10 years.

Kang started his career at the General Dynamics subsidiary in October 2008 as a manager overseeing the safety, quality, schedule and cost of block pre-outfitting, block blast and paint and grand blocking activities.

Before that, he was a shipbuilding consultant advancing shipyards on strategy, cost improvement, optimized facility enhancement and organizational structures.

He served as a pre-outfit manager at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding from 2002 to 2006.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive movegeneral dynamicsGovconKyounghoon Kangnassco

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Small Business Firm DSC-EMI II Books $76M Navy Deal for Naval Base Ventura County Support
Small Business Firm DSC-EMI II Books $76M Navy Deal for Naval Base Ventura County Support
VivSoft to Enhance DOD Shared Military Cyber Operations Platform via STRATFI Award; Navin Gunalan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
VivSoft to Enhance DOD Shared Military Cyber Operations Platform via STRATFI Award; Navin Gunalan Quoted