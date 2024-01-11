RTX, Air Force Demo GhostEye MR Sensor’s Air Defense Capability

RTX‘s Raytheon business, in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, demonstrated the ability of its new GhostEye MR radar to support air defense operations during an extended exercise at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The Raytheon-built radar technology was integrated into the command and control element of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, expanding the missile system’s capabilities against cruise missile and drone threats, RTX said Wednesday.

GhostEye MR provided the NASAMS Air Defense Console and the Battlespace Command and Control Center with a comprehensive air picture to identify a target and determine the appropriate response to defeat the threat.

The radar also supported simulated target engagements during the exercise.

“The radar clearly demonstrated its ability to be rapidly deployed and detect and track live targets precisely at longer ranges, providing increased standoff and decision-making time,” said Jim Simonds, Air Base Air Defense program manager at AFRL.