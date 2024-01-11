SAIC Secures $156M USARC Systems Support Contract; Josh Jackson Quoted

SAIC has booked a $156 million award from the U.S. Army Reserve Command for system support services.

Under the contract, SAIC and its collaborators will deliver a cost-effective service model that centers mission imperatives and user experience with secure, resilient information technology services, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“SAIC has a decades-long history of partnering with the U.S. Army Reserve to advance their mission. We are proud to support their program modernization with innovative, cost-effective and mission-oriented managed information technology services,” said Josh Jackson , senior vice president of SAIC’s Army Business Group.

The contract covers the integration of enterprise IT services with standardized, responsive and cost-effective offerings and will impact various USARC sites at a global scale. The majority of these 700 locations are within the U.S., and additional sites are located in Asia, Europe, the Pacific region and Puerto Rico. Contract activities will affect over 65,000 users.

Along with enhancing user experience, SAIC’s work is intended to boost cybersecurity and improve network availability and reliability for USARC and its customers. The initiative will be managed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

SAIC has recently won several contracts from various Department of Defense organizations. Just yesterday, the company booked a five-year, $375 million U.S. Navy award to assist the Naval Information Warfare Center with fielding and integrating land-based vehicle platforms across different defense services.

Last week, SAIC secured a $63 million hypersonics-focused contract also from the Navy, under which the enterprise is responsible for providing related research and development and mission support services.

In August, the company received a $574.5 Space Force task order to optimize and sustain a global network of ground-based radar systems .