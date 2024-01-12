SkyWater, Florida County Awarded $120M DOD Contract to Enhance Domestic Semiconductor Production Using Deca Technologies

The Department of Defense has awarded SkyWater Technology‘s subsidiary in Florida and the state’s Osceola County a contract that would fund the tooling of the Center for Neovation semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Work under the contract involves the acquisition and installation of equipment that would enable to use of Deca Technologies’ fan-out wafer level packaging technology and the implementation of Deca’s Adaptive Patterning design-during-manufacturing capability at the Florida fab, SkyWater said Wednesday.

The contract has a period of performance of five years and has a value of $120 million, although with the options, that amount goes up to $190 million.

The award is part of the Reshore Ecosystem for Secure Heterogeneous Advanced Packaged Electronics effort of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, which aims to help ensure U.S. semiconductor supply chain security by moving chip production stateside.

Regarding the award, Osceola County Manager Don Fisher said, “Our continued collaboration with SkyWater will help drive our progress in developing a vibrant ecosystem to advance the next generation of technologies that will shape our future and provide more high quality job opportunities in Florida.”

For his part, SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman said, “This agreement with the county enables SkyWater Florida to execute all aspects of the initial DOD award of up to $120 million and stand up our fan-out wafer level packaging capabilities by utilizing Deca’s industry leading technology.”

On the part of Deca, Founder and CEO Tim Olson said, “We’re excited to collaborate with SkyWater on this groundbreaking opportunity to establish an industry leading domestic advanced packaging foundry supporting a secure U.S. microelectronics ecosystem as well as providing commercial customers with a compelling new supply chain option.”