Leonardo DRS Secures $3B in Navy, General Dynamics Contracts to Support Columbia-Class Submarine Development

Leonardo DRS has landed contracts potentially worth over $3 billion from the U.S. Navy and General Dynamics‘ electric boat subsidiary for integrated electric propulsion components for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

The awarded contracts will involve the design and manufacturing of products for the Columbia Electric Drive Propulsion System, DRS said Wednesday.

DRS will produce items such as permanent magnet main propulsion electric motors, propulsion motor drives, switchgear and propulsion controls at DRS facilities located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Previously, prototype components of the system successfully underwent full power endurance and other testing at the Navy’s land-based test facility.

Written by Kacey Roberts

