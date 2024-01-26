Progeny Systems Awarded $83M Navy Contract for Submarine Sonar Subsystems Development

Progeny Systems, a division of General Dynamics‘ mission systems business arm, has secured a potential $82.9 million contract to design and build submarine sonar subsystems for the U.S. Navy.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract covers engineering design, development and supporting material and travel procurements for sonar subsystems installed in the service branch’s submarines, General Dynamics Mission Systems said Thursday.

“Progeny Systems’ impressive efforts on this contract will deliver some of the most current and capable sonar subsystems so our Navy can execute their critical missions while keeping our submarine crews safe,” said Laura Hooks, vice president and general manager of maritime and strategic systems at GDMS.

A separate notice from the Department of Defense said the contract has a base period of two years and six months valued at $30.9 million and includes options to extend work until January 2031.

Eighty-five percent of work will occur in Manassas, Virginia, and the rest in Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

Progeny Systems provides life cycle support services for the Navy’s submarines and surface ships and offers software and hardware platforms to other DOD customers.