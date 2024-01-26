Tom Fusco Assumes VP of Strategy and Business Development Role at SNC Business

Tom Fusco, former vice president of special operation forces and advance programs at Viasat, has joined SNC as vice president of strategy and business development for the company’s new digital grid business unit.

He will be responsible for overseeing the team dedicated to expanding digital grid capabilities and markets on a global scale, SNC said Friday.

With a career spanning over two decades at Viasat, Fusco led critical business areas in various domains such as Special Operations Forces tactical applications, airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cybersecurity and satellite services.

Before his time at Viasat, Fusco accumulated over 20 years of experience handling Department of Defense mission-critical services at the tactical, operational and strategic levels.

“His notable industry and market knowledge will drive long-term strategic growth and cultivate innovation to strengthen critical SNC product lines,” commented Lisa Godenick, senior vice president of strategy for SNC’s mission solutions and technologies segment.