in Executive Moves

Tom Fusco Assumes VP of Strategy and Business Development Role at SNC Business

Tom Fusco / LinkedIn
Tom Fusco Assumes VP of Strategy and Business Development Role at SNC Business - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tom Fusco, former vice president of special operation forces and advance programs at Viasat, has joined SNC as vice president of strategy and business development for the company’s new digital grid business unit.

He will be responsible for overseeing the team dedicated to expanding digital grid capabilities and markets on a global scale, SNC said Friday.

With a career spanning over two decades at Viasat, Fusco led critical business areas in various domains such as Special Operations Forces tactical applications, airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cybersecurity and satellite services.

Before his time at Viasat, Fusco accumulated over 20 years of experience handling Department of Defense mission-critical services at the tactical, operational and strategic levels.

“His notable industry and market knowledge will drive long-term strategic growth and cultivate innovation to strengthen critical SNC product lines,” commented Lisa Godenick, senior vice president of strategy for SNC’s mission solutions and technologies segment.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Business Developmentdigital grid technologyexecutive moveGovconLisa GodenickSNCTom Fuscoviasatvice president

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Progeny Systems Awarded $83M Navy Contract for Submarine Sonar Subsystems Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Progeny Systems Awarded $83M Navy Contract for Submarine Sonar Subsystems Development
DOD Spending Shows Preference for Traditional Contractors - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD Spending Shows Preference for Traditional Contractors