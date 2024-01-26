Air Force Picks Lockheed, Boeing for Phase 1 of Satcom System Service Life Extension Initiative

Lockheed Martin and Boeing have each won $66 million contracts from the U.S. Air Force for the first phase of a program aimed at procuring two satellites to augment the existing narrowband military satellite communications constellation.

The contracts involve providing risk reduction and early design activities to minimize uncertainties and risks before progressing to the next phase of the Mobile User Objective System Service Life Extension program, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The Space Systems Command oversaw a competitive acquisition process for the contracts and received three bids. The contracting activity had previously initiated a full and open competition for the MUOS SLE effort in March 2023.

At the time of the awards, the companies are being obligated $11.5 million apiece from fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Lockheed and Boeing will perform work in their respective facilities through July 31, 2025.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit to get an in-depth look at how the nation’s space experts, government leaders and industry executives are tackling the most urgent issues while forging a path forward in space. Register here.