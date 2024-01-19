in Executive Moves, News

Philip Hover-Smoot Takes on CEO Role at Scout Space

Philip Hover-Smoot, an aerospace and defense industry executive, has been appointed CEO of in-space observation service provider Scout Space.

He succeeds Scout Space Co-Founder and CEO Eric Ingram, who will transition to the roles of chairman of the board and chief strategy officer, the company said Thursday.

Ingram said Hover-Smoot’s leadership will be key in accelerating growth and moving the company from a research and development business into an entity that delivers capabilities to government and commercial customers.

As chief executive, Hover-Smooth will help ensure security in space operations, advance technical hiring and promote collaboration between government and commercial clients.

Prior to Scout Space, Hover-Smoot was general counsel at Spaceflight Inc.

His industry career includes time holding senior leadership roles at Momentus and Raytheon Technologies, which now operates as RTX.

Written by Jane Edwards

