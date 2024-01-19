Ben Wolff Appointed President & CEO of Sarcos

Ben Wolff will become president and CEO of Sarcos Technology and Robotics again on Feb. 23, following the company’s focus shift to commercializing its robotic artificial intelligence and machine learning software platform.

“We will continue to focus our energy and resources on commercializing our AI software solution and not let ourselves be distracted by anything that does not support that effort,” Wolff said in a statement published Wednesday.

The executive, who co-founded Sarcos in 2015 and held the CEO post until 2021, will take over Laura Peterson, who will remain on the board of directors and serve as executive vice chairman.

Wolff also previously served on Sarcos’ board, including as its executive chairman from December 2021 to January 2023.

Commenting on the executive move, Peterson said, “With the pivot to focus on our AI platform, it is the right time to bring Ben back to lead the company.”