New Navy Customer Selects Decision Lens Software for Enhanced Resource Prioritization

Navy Research, Development, Test & Evaluation Operational Energy has selected the planning software offered by Arlington, Virginia-based Decision Lens to improve the collection of requirements, prioritization and the allocation of resources.

Decision Lens said Friday that its planning software, which is already being used by various other U.S. Navy customers, will help RDT&E OE with resource prioritization by making decision-making more agile and data-driven.

Decision Lens Vice President Chris Gilmore said he is excited by the modernization that the Navy is undertaking as well as the service’s adoption of “a transformative solution” like the product his company offers.

“I’m proud to continue to serve the Navy here at Decision Lens by helping leaders make data-informed decisions and overcome the challenges associated with outdated technology and manual processes,” Gilmore added.