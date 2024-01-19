in News

Red Hat Secures FedRAMP High Authorization for OpenShift, Predictive Insights Offerings; Christopher Smith Quoted

Christopher Smith (profile)
Christopher Smith, VP & General Manager, Red Hat

Red Hat has secured High Authority to Operate certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its enterprise Kubernetes container platform and predictive analytics service offering.

The company said Thursday the authorization enables federal agencies to deploy and run Kubernetes-based applications on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS GovCloud and use Red Hat Insights to monitor and manage operations and security use cases for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on AWS GovCloud.

“With Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS GovCloud and Insights achieving FedRAMP High authorization, we are empowering government agencies to focus on cloud-native innovation rather than infrastructure and regulatory requirements and allowing them to deliver new capabilities more quickly with less risk,” said Christopher Smith, vice president and general manager of the North America Public Sector at Red Hat.

Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS GovCloud was released in March 2021 to help customers build and manage containerized applications on Amazon Web Services‘ cloud platform.

Available as part of Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions, Red Hat Insights uses predictive analytics to enable threat visibility over hybrid cloud operating environments.

