Katie Sutton Appointed Services VP at Management Concepts

Katie Sutton , formerly vice president at ManTech , has assumed the role of vice president of services at training education provider Management Concepts , she announced on LinkedIn last week.

In her new position, she is responsible for delivering tailored learning, human capital consulting and learning technology services to federal civilian and defense customers.

Sutton departed from her VP position at ManTech in June 2023. Before her tenure at ManTech, she held executive roles overseeing federal business at Buchanan & Edwards .

Her career also includes dedicating almost 13 years at Booz Allen Hamilton , where she initially worked as a senior associate and later on as a member of the company’s advisory support team.

Earlier, Sutton worked as a senior consultant at BearingPoint.