Mitre Hands Off Operation of ATT&CK Training and Credentialing Program to MAD20 Technologies

The technology foundation of not-for-profit organization Mitre has spun out Mitre ATT&CK Defender onto venture-based startup MAD20 Technologies under a tech transfer agreement.

MAD20 has been independently operating Mitre ATT&CK Defender — the training and credentialing program for the ATT&CK cybersecurity knowledge base — since Sept. 30, Mitre said.

The training program has also been renamed to MAD.

Laurie Giandomenico, managing director at Mitre Engenuity and senior vice president and chief acceleration officer at Mitre, said MAD was spun out to grow the platform and the ATT&CK cyber defender community.

According to Reggie Stevens, CEO of MAD20, the organization will “will accelerate the mission Mitre Engenuity started” and expand and update the content within MAD.