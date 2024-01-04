Knightscope Secures FedRAMP Authority to Operate for Security Robot & Communication System Offerings

Knightscope has received an authority to operate from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication system offerings.

The ATO designation positions Knightscope to be an approved provider for federal agencies on the FedRAMP Marketplace soon, the company said Wednesday.

William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope, remarked, “The multi-year effort to acquire the ATO showcases the relentless nature of the Knightscope team and significantly increases the TAM (Total Addressable Market) that the company can serve.”

Moreover, the authorization will allow the company to deploy the first K5 ASR for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in fulfillment of a previously awarded contract.

Based in Silicon Valley, California, Knightscope was established in 2013 to build ASRs that could help detect threats in response to the tragic shootings in the country.