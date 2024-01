Mike Gruver Named Defense Division VP at Moog Space and Defense Group

Mike Gruver has taken on a new role at precision motion control products developer Moog.

Gruver announced Wednesday on LinkedIn that he has been appointed vice president of the defense division within Moog’s space and defense group.

Gruver initially joined the company in 2018, serving first as senior manager then as director of cost estimating and pricing at Moog’s aircraft business.

Gruver left in 2022 to become part of Virgin Orbit, where he served as senior director of business intelligence and affordability. After a year, he returned to Moog Aircraft, where he would hold the position of business management general manager until being appointed to his new VP role.

The new Moog VP describes himself as a “[multi-dimensional] leader with 25 years of experience in business management and program management.” His areas of expertise include budgeting, management and systems engineering.