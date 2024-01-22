in Acquisition & Procurement, News

CBP Announces Small Business Set-Aside Aircraft Support Services IDIQ

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Logo by US CBP / Wikimedia Commons / licensed under CC0
CBP Announces Small Business Set-Aside Aircraft Support Services IDIQ
AMO aircraft support

U.S. Customs Border and Protection intends to award a small business set-aside indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure aircraft support services for the agency’s fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft fleet.

CBP Air and Marine Operations aims to conduct major and minor aircraft modifications, purchase aircraft parts and mission support equipment, perform out-of-cycle heavy aircraft maintenance and acquire specialty aircraft engineering services through the potential four-year contract, according to a notice posted Friday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The contract will support AMO’s fleet of aircraft equipped with special mission equipment, including the P-3 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft.

CBP anticipates releasing the final request for proposals for the IDIQ on April 1, with an award expected in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Acquisition & Procurement

aircraft maintenanceaircraft supportCBPDHSGovconIDIQP-3 Orion

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Peter Hall Named Beacon Global Strategies SVP
Peter Hall Named Beacon Global Strategies SVP
Amy Gilliland on GDIT's Investment in Digital Engineering, Zero Trust Efforts
Amy Gilliland on GDIT’s Investment in Digital Engineering, Zero Trust Efforts