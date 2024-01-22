CBP Announces Small Business Set-Aside Aircraft Support Services IDIQ

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Logo by US CBP / Wikimedia Commons / licensed under CC0

U.S. Customs Border and Protection intends to award a small business set-aside indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure aircraft support services for the agency’s fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft fleet.

CBP Air and Marine Operations aims to conduct major and minor aircraft modifications, purchase aircraft parts and mission support equipment, perform out-of-cycle heavy aircraft maintenance and acquire specialty aircraft engineering services through the potential four-year contract, according to a notice posted Friday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The contract will support AMO’s fleet of aircraft equipped with special mission equipment, including the P-3 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft.

CBP anticipates releasing the final request for proposals for the IDIQ on April 1, with an award expected in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.