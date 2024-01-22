Amy Gilliland on GDIT’s Investment in Digital Engineering, Zero Trust Efforts

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics Information Technology, said GDIT is ramping up its investments in digital engineering in 2024 driven by the interest of the Department of Defense and military services in the field, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

Gilliland, a six-time Wash100 awardee, told the publication in an interview that GDIT has witnessed a “demand from customers … to design programs in a digital engineering environment.”

“These investments have always come from what we’re hearing from the mission and that is fueling the [digital engineering] investment,” she noted.

She added that GDIT is offering digital engineering support to the U.S. Air Force.

Gilliland stated that 2023 was “foundational” in demonstrating the company’s efforts in zero trust, particularly GDIT’s work on a potential $162 million other transaction authority agreement the Defense Information Systems Agency awarded in 2022 for identity, credential and access management.

“It was foundational because we took this OTA that we delivered for DISA on ICAM … and we sent it to the field … because when you are operating at the edge, and this one particularly was in Australia, does this work?” she said. “And so how can we test it? A piece of ICAM is who has entitlement to know what.”