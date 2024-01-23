in Contract Awards, News

NAC, ACMI Federal Partner With Naval Center to Enhance Chemicals, Energetics Production

alphaspirit.it / Shutterstock.com
NAC, ACMI Federal Partner With Naval Center to Enhance Chemicals, Energetics Production
Collaborative research, and development agreement

The National Armaments Consortium and ACMI Federal are partnering with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to advance the production of critical chemicals and energetic materials in the U.S. through a collaborative research and development agreement.

Under the CRADA, NAC said Monday the team will develop innovative small-scale pilot processing methods and solid propulsion technologies for the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense.

The partnership seeks to fortify the domestic supply chain as well as address the rising demand for foundational chemicals and energetic materials in ordnance production.

NAC will use its knowledge in manufacturing critical energetic materials and incorporating them into weapon systems for the joint effort.

Meanwhile, ACMI will bring a novel approach to hardware development and support the revitalization of the American industrial base.

NAC, ACMI Federal Partner With Naval Center to Enhance Chemicals, Energetics Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 31 to discuss the latest developments in the defense technology sector. Click here to register for the highly anticipated event.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

ACMI FederalCRADADODenergetic materialsfoundational chemicalsGovconNational Armaments ConsortiumNaval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head DivisionNavyNSWC IHDresearch and development

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

CBP Places Additional Orders for Auterion Unmanned ISR Systems Under Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program
CBP Places Additional Orders for Auterion Unmanned ISR Systems Under Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program
Peraton Relocating West Lafayette Innovation Center to Purdue Applied Research Institute
Peraton Relocating West Lafayette Innovation Center to Purdue Applied Research Institute