NAC, ACMI Federal Partner With Naval Center to Enhance Chemicals, Energetics Production

The National Armaments Consortium and ACMI Federal are partnering with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to advance the production of critical chemicals and energetic materials in the U.S. through a collaborative research and development agreement .

Under the CRADA, NAC said Monday the team will develop innovative small-scale pilot processing methods and solid propulsion technologies for the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense.

The partnership seeks to fortify the domestic supply chain as well as address the rising demand for foundational chemicals and energetic materials in ordnance production.

NAC will use its knowledge in manufacturing critical energetic materials and incorporating them into weapon systems for the joint effort.

Meanwhile, ACMI will bring a novel approach to hardware development and support the revitalization of the American industrial base.