Peter Hall Named Beacon Global Strategies SVP

Peter Hall / LinkedIn
Peter Hall, SVP, Beacon Global Strategies

Peter Hall, a senior intelligence and cybersecurity executive, has joined Washington, D.C.-based strategic advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as senior vice president.

Hall, a U.S. Army veteran, announced the move in a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

Established in 2013, Beacon advises companies on matters related to national security, including geopolitical risk, defense and national security policy, federal business development and global technology policy.

Prior to Beacon, Hall was senior director of growth at Peraton.

Before joining the private sector, Hall served as the National Security Agency’s senior representative to the Department of Defense, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His career at the NSA included time serving as chief of the Office of Counterterrorism, acting assistant deputy director for analysis and production, chief of the Russia office and head of the Middle East counterterrorism division.

Armybeacon global strategiesDefense DepartmentDODexecutive moveGovconNational SecurityNational Security AgencyNSAPeratonPeter Hall

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

