Verizon Frontline Selected for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Smartphone Connectivity Requirement; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Maggie Hallbach, SVP, Public Sector, Verizon

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Castle Rock, Colorado, has chosen Verizon to set up push-to-talk-enabled lines for more than 400 5G ultra wideband smartphones intended for essential DCSO operations.

Verizon’s Frontline Crisis Response Team will supervise the delivery of the service in support of DCSO law enforcement officers and staff, the company said Wednesday.

The collaboration extends the ongoing partnership between the two organizations. Verizon Frontline currently ensures DCSO officers stay connected during operations and provides mobile broadband priority service for more than 500 data terminals in county patrol vehicles.

Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector, president of Verizon Frontline and a Wash100 Award winner, said the crisis response team supports more 37,000 public safety agencies.

“For three decades we’ve worked hand-in-hand with first responders on the front lines to ensure we can deliver the technology and reliable, resilient and secure network they require to achieve their mission,” Hallbach explained.

Written by Kacey Roberts

